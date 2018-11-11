Charles leads tributes to war dead on Armistice centenary

The Prince of Wales is due to lead the nation’s tributes to all those who have lost their lives in conflict on the centenary of the Armistice today.

The event marks 100 years since the signing of the treaty which ended the battle on the Western Front of the First World War at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918.

Charles will lay a wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of his mother for the second year in a row while an equerry will lay a wreath on behalf of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen will watch the Whitehall service from the balcony of the nearby Foreign and Commonwealth Office.