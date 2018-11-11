Death toll in California wildfires rises as homes left destroyed

Two people have been found dead as a pair of wildfires stretched from inland canyons to the Pacific in southern California, leaving people sifting through the remains of their homes for anything they had left. The two bodies were found severely burned inside a car on a long residential driveway in Malibu, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Chief John Benedict said. The home is on a winding stretch of Mulholland Highway with steep panoramic views, where on Saturday the roadway was littered with rocks, a few large boulders and fallen power lines, some of them still on fire. Most of the surrounding structures were levelled.

A firefighter looks for hot spots on a wildfire-ravaged home Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

The deaths brings to 25 the number of people killed in the state’s wildfires in the past few days, with 23 found dead in a northern California wildfire. Firefighters have saved thousands of homes despite working in “extreme, tough fire conditions that they said they have never seen in their life”, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said. Those vicious conditions on Friday night gave way to a calm Saturday, with winds reduced to breezes. No new growth was reported on the larger of the two fires, which stands at 109 square miles, and firefighters now have the blaze 5% contained. Progress also came against the smaller fire, prompting Ventura County officials to allow people in a handful of communities to return to their homes. Hundreds of thousands across the region remain under evacuation orders, and could stay that way for days as winds pick up again.

Mr Osby said losses to homes were significant but did not say how many had burned. Officials said earlier that 150 houses had been destroyed and the number would rise. Fire burned in famously ritzy coastal spots like Malibu, where Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian West, Guillermo del Toro and Martin Sheen were among those forced out of their homes amid a citywide evacuation order. “It was way too big a firestorm,” said Lani Netter, whose Malibu home was spared while her neighbour’s burned. “We had tremendous, demonic winds is the only way I can put it.”

