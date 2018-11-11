Dublin hosts first National Drugs Forum

Ireland’s first National Drugs Forum is opening with the aim of promoting best practice in addiction services.

Catherine Byrne, the minister for health promotion and the National Drugs Strategy, is opening the forum at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

The event aims to provide an opportunity for those working in addiction services, taskforces and other organisations to exchange knowledge around what works, and to identify information gaps.

More than 230 delegates representing drug and alcohol service providers in the community, voluntary and statutory sectors, as well as policymakers and representatives from Government departments, will take part in the one-day initiative.

The theme of this year’s forum is “Working better together by building communities of practice”.