Government initiative to tackle gender disparity in education

The Irish government has launched a Gender Equality Action Plan for Higher Education Institutions to tackle disparity in the sector.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, and Minister for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor, launched the Gender Action Plan 2018 – 2020: Accelerating Gender Equality in Irish Higher Education Institutions on Monday.

The Action Plan is designed to transform the Higher Education sector’s gender equality performance.

The Gender Equality Taskforce was established in November 2017 and identified significant measures that will further accelerate progress in achieving gender equality.

Data analysis carried out by the Taskforce showed that on present trends, if institutions continue with current practice, it could take more than 20 years to achieve 40% gender balance at professorial level.

Over the period 2013-2017 there has been a marginal improvement in the university sector of 1-2% per year on average, from a starting position of 18% female professors in 2013 to just 24% in 2017.

Meanwhile, 51% of lecturer positions are held by women.

The Taoiseach said the Government was committed to closing the gender pay gap in Ireland.

“We know that diversity and broad representation leads to better decision-making and a more productive environment and workforce,” he said.

“The Government is committed to equality between men and women; we have published gender pay gap legislation, we’re bringing in paid parental leave for both parents, we’re making childcare more affordable and raising standards and we’re doing more to promote women to the judiciary and to State boards.

“Now we want to ensure we have a more effective and inclusive higher education sector.