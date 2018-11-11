Health Department under attack over calls to save community pharmacies

The head of Community Pharmacy Northern Ireland has criticised the Department of Health for ignoring repeated calls to save the service.

Community pharmacists say they have been warned by wholesalers that the supply of medicines to pharmacies and patients can no longer be guaranteed, as they struggle to pay their bills.

Suppliers and wholesalers have written to the Department of Health to warn that the supply of medicines to community pharmacies could end.

It is understood that several wholesalers have contacted the department of Health directly to warn that the “supply of medicines will grind to a halt” because of the credit worthiness of pharmacies.

In one letter, a wholesaler has advised the department that it has begun to see, with increasing frequency, pharmacies failing to pay their bills.

Pharmacies claim the department is not paying them adequately for the medicines they dispense, while wholesalers say they have no other option but to call time on local community pharmacists.

Gerard Greene, chief executive of Community Pharmacy NI, said the fallout could affect patient safety.

“It is not surprising to learn that several wholesalers have contacted the department.