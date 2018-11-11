Majority of small business owners believe Brexit ‘will have negative impact’

More than 60% of Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland small business owners believe Brexit will negatively affect their company’s future. According to new data from Allied Irish Bank (AIB), 58% of Northern Ireland (NI) small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have had investment plans postponed or cancelled, while 22% of Republic of Ireland (ROI) businesses surveyed said the same. Due to uncertainty, 11% of NI businesses have postponed bank borrowing, along with 7% of ROI SMEs.

Fears of a hard border have increased to 24% among NI business owners – up from 15% in the previous quarter. Some 63% of NI SMEs have not started planning for Brexit, with only 3% saying they have a formal plan, while 5% of ROI businesses said they had formulated plans for post-Brexit. Tourism, manufacturing and retail sectors are reportedly the most pessimistic about life after the UK leaves the EU. The AIB Sentiment Index for the third quarter of 2018 reveals 62% of NI SMEs believe Brexit will have a negative impact on their business. ROI business owners are slightly more pessimistic, on 63%.

