Man who killed 12 in California bar died from self-inflicted gunshot

An autopsy determined that the gunman who killed 12 people at a southern California bar died from a self-inflicted gunshot, police said. Ian David Long, a 28-year-old ex-Marine machine-gunner, fatally shot 11 people at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks and a police officer who responded just before midnight Wednesday. The officer exchanged gunfire with Long, who was found dead at the scene. Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said an autopsy determined Long fatally shot himself. Authorities have yet to determine a motive and are exploring all possibilities.

A bouquet of flowers lays near the site of Wednesday’s mass shooting, in Thousand Oaks Credit: Damian Dovarganes/AP

Among them is whether Long believed a former girlfriend might have been at the bar, which was filled with about 150 people on its popular college night that attracts students from several nearby schools. Former Sheriff Geoff Dean, whose last day on the job was Friday, said investigators believe Long targeted the bar but do not know why. Authorities described an attack of military efficiency. When Long shot his .45-calibre pistol, he killed. All of the injured suffered cuts, bruises and other minor injuries in frantic attempts to escape the gunfire. Some smashed windows and jumped out.

FBI investigators arrive outside the gunman’s house Credit: Richard Vogel/AP