Photos give rare glimpse of life in Glasgow First World War barracks

Rare photographs showing life in a Glasgow barracks during the First World War have gone on display in Scotland for the first time. The pictures, captured by Scottish Medical Officer Fred Davidson during his time serving with the 1st Cameronians, show action from the front line and daily life at the Maryhill Barracks, now the site of Cube Housing Association’s Wyndford estate. His pictures, which are said to be among the earliest images of the conflict, have now “come home” in a special exhibition at Maryhill Burgh Halls to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War. The photographs were unearthed and catalogued by Fred’s grandson, Andrew Davidson.

The photos give an insight into life at Maryhill Barracks in Glasgow Credit: By permission of Andrew Davidson/PA

He said: “These pictures are special because they show how the barracks, and the soldiers who lived there, were part of life in Maryhill. “For example, when the battalion left to go to France, the whole community was out on the streets to wave them off. “Maryhill Barracks was a community in itself, with different regiments stationed there. It was home to 1,000 people. “Fred was one of the few who took photographs of the barracks so these are rare pictures. “I think he would have been tickled to see his pictures in the exhibition so close to where he was living.” The Victorian barracks was decommissioned in the 1960s when the site was given over to social housing, with the Wyndford becoming home to thousands of people over the years.

A photo from the collection shows soldiers at an undisclosed front line location Credit: By permission of Andrew Davidson/PA