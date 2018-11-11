PM warned of Commons Brexit defeat as Eurosceptic Tories and DUP forge alliance

Hardline Tory Brexiteers and the DUP have joined forces to warn they are prepared to vote down Theresa May’s EU withdrawal plans.

The move comes as the Prime Minister battles to keep her Brexit agenda on track as she faces growing Tory tensions and reports of opposition from Brussels to a key part of withdrawal proposals.

With the shock resignation of pro-Europe transport minister Jo Johnson continuing to cause ructions in Tory ranks, Mrs May is running out of time to seal an EU exit agreement.

And in a stark warning to the PM, Tory Brexiteer Steve Baker, deputy chairman of the 80-member European Research Group (ERG) of Conservative backbenchers, and the DUP’s Brexit spokesman, Sammy Wilson, said they would oppose any agreement which they thought threatened the union and could put a trade border down the Irish Sea.

Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, they said: “We share the Prime Minister’s ambition for an EU free trade agreement, but not at any price, and certainly not at the price of our union.

“If the Government makes the historic mistake of prioritising placating the EU over establishing an independent and whole UK, then, regrettably, we must vote against the deal.”