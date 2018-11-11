Royal Bank of Scotland paid contractors £400 a day to stuff envelopes

Royal Bank of Scotland paid contractors a staggering £400 a day to stuff envelopes, wasting thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money in the process, it can be revealed.

The Press Association has learned that the lender, still 62% owned by the Government, paid individuals £330 day plus VAT to carry out mundane tasks such as sending PPI letters to customers.

The hefty sums were paid during certain periods in 2017 and this year at an office in Manchester.

Those working on the project told PA that they were originally hired to work as specialists, but were then told to put letters in envelopes because of management disorganisation.

“It is purely because they have no organisational skills on the project we were on and was a complete waste of taxpayers’ money,” said one contractor who worked on the project, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Typical envelope-stuffing jobs are paid at the minimum wage, meaning taxpayers have lost out to the tune of thousands of pounds, although the exact figure is unknown as RBS has not disclosed the total number of people receiving the bumper pay rate.