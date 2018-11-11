Theresa May’s hopes of November Brexit deal close to being dashed

Olly Robbins and Sabine Weyand are talking again today to resolve the impasse on the backstop to keep open the border between Northern Ireland and Republic.

Sources tell me the UK and EU27 are still far apart on how to terminate the backstop, as and when it's not necessary.

Talks are still all about designing a mechanism that credibly assures both sides that the backstop won't last longer than each feels is necessary.

The lack of trust between both sides, and between different players on both sides (especially between Brexiters and Remainers in the government) makes this almost impossible, even though both sides insist that in practice they want the backstop (that would keep the whole of the UK in the customs union) to be temporary.

The gulf is so great that it is now inconceivable there'll be agreement in time for Theresa May to convene an emergency cabinet on Monday.