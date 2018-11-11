Tributes paid to ‘loving father’ killed in Sheffield road crash along with son

A father who died in a car crash along with his one-year-old son was “full of life” and a “loving father”, his uncle has said. Adnan Ashraf Jarral, 35, and his son, Usman Adnan Jarral, died when Mr Jarral’s VW people carrier was hit by a VW Golf which was being pursued by police in Sheffield on Friday night. His uncle, Shafqat Mirza, said his nephew was a “humble and polite” man who was extremely proud of his two sons and his step-son. A 50-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman also died in the crash. These are understood to have been friends of Mr Jarral’s wife, Tahreen, who is recovering in hospital. Two other people – a 22-year-old woman and a three-year-old girl – also remain in hospital with serious injuries following the collision. Mr Mirza said: “It’s been absolutely devastating for all of us and all the family.

Adnan Ashraf Jarral and his son Usman, who died in the crash Credit: Janaza Announcement/ Facebook/PA

“Here we have a young man who was with us, around us, always asking everybody how we are, and now we find that he is no longer with us. “It’s something that we can’t come to terms with.” He said: “It was absolutely horrific. So devastating.” Mr Mirza said his nephew was a “loving father” and “he was full of life”. He was speaking as relatives and members of the community gathered at the family’s mosque. He said his nephew, who was born in Pakistan and came to Britain as a business student, left another son, who is three, and also a six-year-old step-son. He said factory worker Mr Jarral was always updating Facebook when Usman would say a word or when he started to walk. “He was always posting about how proud he is,” he said. “He was an absolutely devoted father. “I’m a father myself but I think he was two steps ahead of me.”

Usman Adnan Jarral, who died in the crash Credit: Family handout/PA

Mr Mirza said his nephew got married to his wife a few years ago and they were “very closely bonded together”. Mrs Jarral was originally from Slovakia and had converted to Islam and changed her name. He said the couple had been planning a trip to Mecca at the end of the month. But he said they had lots of friends in the Slovakian community and Mr Jarral had learned the Slovakian language. He said the couple had returned from London with another family – friends of his wife – when the crash happened on Friday evening. Mr Mirza said the family believed that the VW Golf had been on the wrong side of the road, overtaking a bus at the time as the driver tried to evade police. He said Mr Jarral had tried to turn into a side road to avoid the collision. Mr Mirza said: “It is very difficult to find the words, although we have millions of words in our hearts. “To lose such a young person who was very loving, very caring, very family orientated, very community orientated, it’s absolutely devastating for all of us.” He said: “Around that spot there’s been loads of accidents in recent days. There are car chases. People are speeding up and down. “If they could just put themselves in our shoes and see what kind of devastation it causes then they might learn a lesson. They might think twice about doing things.” Asked about the role of the police, Mr Mirza said: “Lots of people have come up to us and they have said things that it was a residential area and it may be that police ought to have laid off and let it go and found some other ways and means of chasing the car, knowing that it was a wet and dangerous road. “Maybe if police had handled things differently then the accident wouldn’t have happened.

Tributes left at the scene. Credit: Dave Higgens/PA