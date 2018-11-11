UK Weather Forecast: Sunny spells and showers today and tomorrow. Drier on Tuesday.

Today:Sunny spells and showers, some heavy with risk of thunder. Area of more organised showers moving northeastwards across much of Wales, England and Scotland with another area of showers affecting Northern Ireland later. Windy in the far south and west.

Tonight:Clear spells and further showers, mainly in the south, west and far northwest where the showers will be locally heavy. Largely dry in the east. Windy in the west.

Monday:Sunny spells and further showers. Windy, especially in the south and west, where the showers will be heaviest and most frequent with the risk of thunder. Often dry further east.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:Largely dry through Tuesday with lengthy sunny spells. Wet and windy in the north and west on Wednesday, and perhaps the far northwest on Thursday, otherwise mostly dry and mild.