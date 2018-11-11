Commemorations in Britain and Europe to mark centenary of World War One Armistice

Members of the public will march past the Cenotaph in 'A Nation's Thank You'. Credit: PA

Ten thousand people will take part in a procession past the Cenotaph as Britain and Europe mark 100 years since the end of World War One. A series of events have been planned to mark the centenary of the Armistice, when the treaty was signed which ended the battle on the Western Front at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. In France, President Emmanuel Macron will lead commemorations and there will be a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, attended by world leaders including US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The Prince of Wales will lead tributes in Britain, laying a wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of his mother for the second year in a row, while an equerry will lay a wreath on behalf of the Duke of Edinburgh. Members of the public who were chosen by ballot for "A Nation's Thank You - The People's Procession" will then march past the Cenotaph.

A World War One Tommy was projected on to Warwick Castle. Credit: PA

Big Ben, which has been silent since renovations to the Elizabeth Tower began in August last year, will strike 11 o'clock to mark the hour the Armistice was signed. The Queen will watch the Whitehall service from the balcony of the nearby Foreign and Commonwealth Office. For the first time, a German leader will lay a wreath at the Cenotaph, with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier performing the duty on behalf of his nation in an historic act of reconciliation between the two countries.

Other senior royals including the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex and the Princess Royal will also pay their respects at the Cenotaph. The Duchess of Cornwall, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and other members of the Royal Family will join the Queen on the balcony.

Hundreds gathered at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington, New Zealand. Credit: PA

Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn are also due to attend. The day will conclude with a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey. Crowds have already fallen silent across Australia and New Zealand to commemorate the centenary. Tens of thousands of Australians and New Zealanders gave their lives in the First World War. Other events taking place across the UK include:

A cascade of 100,000 poppy petals will be released from Cheshire's 50ft high Anderton Boat Lift to commemorate the waterway men of WWI. The Royal British Legion's petals, will be released from the Lift near Northwich, known as the 'Cathedral of the Canals', into the River Weaver by member of waterways staff and Canal & River Trust volunteers.

Faces of more than 30 British service people who died during World War One will be etched into the sand at a number of beaches

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will lay a wreath at the Stone of Remembrance in Edinburgh, before attending a service at the city’s St Giles Cathedral.

On Saturday evening The Queen and Prime Minister paid tribute to those who fought in the war at a remembrance event at the Royal Albert Hall. The Royal Family stood as thousands of audience members held aloft photos of those who took part in the conflict, and descendants stood in the middle of the hall with pictures of their ancestors. Overnight, silhouettes of soldiers were projected on to famous UK landmarks. The Tommies illuminated Marble Arch, Tate Modern, HMS Belfast, Warwick Castle, the Angel of the North, the Tyne Bridge, Titanic Belfast, Cardiff Castle and Edinburgh Castle.