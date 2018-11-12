Australia strawberry tampering suspect ‘motivated by spite or revenge’

A former strawberry farm supervisor retaliated over a workplace grievance by putting needles into the fruit, sparking recalls that devastated the industry in Australia, a court has heard.

Magistrate Christine Roney said that while prosecutors were alleging My Ut Trinh was “motivated by spite or revenge” she would not consider granting bail for the woman until the reasons for her actions became clearer.

While no injuries were reported from the needles, the crisis escalated to six states and neighbouring New Zealand.

Australia’s multimillion-pound strawberry industry suffered major financial losses, with fruit recalled from supermarket shelves and destroyed.

Major food distributors in New Zealand removed Australian strawberries from stores.