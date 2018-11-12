Everything you need to know about the banned far-right group National Action

Darren Fletcher, Adam Thomas and Claudia Patatas were all members of National Action. Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

National Action (NA) has hit the headlines again after three people were convicted of membership of the far-right proscribed organisation which glorifies Hitler and the Third Reich. Adam Thomas and Claudia Patatas - who named their baby after Hitler - and Daniel Bogunovic were all found guilty on Monday of belonging to the banned group. The group was founded in August 2013 by Benjamin Raymond and Alex Davies, the latter who was once quoted as saying “I don’t want to say what I’d do to Jews, it’s too extreme”. Meanwhile Raymond said he "loved Hitler" and that there "are non-whites and Jews in my country who all need to be exterminated”. The group’s logo borrowed heavily from that of the Second World War Nazi organisation the SA, the Sturmabteilung, who were more widely known as the Brown Shirts.

The NA logo borrowed heavily from that of the Second World War Nazi organisation the SA. Credit: PA

NA was also known for its slick propaganda on social media, but also leaflets and stickers, with mottos such as “White Jihad” and “Britain is ours – the rest must go”. It had its own Strategy and Promotion document calling for "extreme forms of racism and anti-Semitism".

The lounge of Adam Thomas and Claudia Patatas’ home Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

Director of the Centre for Analysis of the Radical Right, Professor Matthew Feldman described the group as “potentially the most dangerous… of any fascist movement to appear in the UK for many years”. The group itself would proclaim in August 2015, that “only bullets will stop us”. Its first demonstration was a banner drop in Birmingham in November 2013. The organisation hit headlines when members voiced support for the murder in June 2016 ofLabour MP Jo Cox by Thomas Mair, with its North East division’s Twitter account stating: “Vote Leave – don’t let this man’s sacrifice be in vain. “Jo Cox would have filled Yorkshire with more sub-humans.” Another tweet said: “Chat s***, get banged.” The organisation even took Mair’s outburst at his trial – “death to traitors, freedom for Britain” – as its slogan on its former website. Members attended demonstrations along with other far right groups, in places like York, Liverpool, Darlington and Newcastle.

National Action items on a fireplace, shown to a jury in another court case Credit: Greater Manchester Police/PA