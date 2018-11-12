'Bleeding' vegan burger on sale in UK

A vegan burger which "bleeds" is now available in the UK.

Made largely of pea protein, and containing beetroot juice to make the patty ooze a red, meat-like juice, the Beyond Burger is now available in some Tesco branches where a pack of two patties will set you back £5.50.

Should you want someone else to cook it for you instead, the burgers can also be ordered at Honest Burger and All Bar One restaurants.

Beyond Meat, the company behind the Beyond Burger said they created the product to be just like the "juicy, delicious satisfaction of beef", using a combination of coconut oil and potato starch to "ensure mouthwatering juiciness and chew".