California wildfires: Footage gives terrifying perspective of evacuation

Forrest Woodcox filmed the footage, which shows the sides of the road engulfed in flames, and posted it to Twitter with the caption: "We almost died in Paradise, California."

A remarkable video taken from a car driving through wildfires in northern California gives a terrifying perspective of the blaze which has seen thousands evacuated.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Wildfires are raging through both ends of the US state, with 31 people reported to have died statewide and 300,000 evacuated.

The fire in the north of the state, known as Camp fire, has been the deadliest and it is there that Forrest’s footage was filmed.

Forrest's home is one of thousands of buildings destroyed.

"At 7am this morning my entire town caught on fire," Forrest wrote in a request for donations on the site Go Fund Me.

"My family lost our house in the matter of minutes, my grandparents have also lost their house & business as well."