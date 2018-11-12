From tears of despair to glimmers of hope - how Californians reacted to deadly wildfires

California has been gripped by deadly wildfires in the last week with the death toll rising to 31 after the bodies of six more people were found.

Some 29 of the deaths are from the Camp Fire in the north of the state, making it equal to the 1933 Griffith Park disaster in Los Angeles, the deadliest wildfire in state history

Two other people died in the Woolsey Fire, which has hit the luxury beach town of Malibu in the south of the state.

Both fires, as well as the Hill Fire which broke out close to Thousand Oaks - the city hit by a deadly mass shooting on Wednesday - continue to rage, with gusty winds making it difficult for firefighters to bring the blaze under-control.

This is how Californians reacted to the devastation.