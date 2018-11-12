- ITV Report
Deliveroo riders to display missing person posters in a bid to 'find people in time for Christmas'
Deliveroo riders in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol will display missing person posters on their backpacks as part of a campaign to find them in time for Christmas.
Around five hundred of the delivery app's riders will display posters on the bags used to carry food as part of a campaign with charity Missing People.
The Deliveroo app will also introduce a fundraising feature called Ride to Find, which will give customers the opportunity to donate to the charity via the app.
According to the charity, someone is reported missing every 90 seconds in the UK, with 80% being found within 24 hours.
However, one in five cases are said to take longer.
Deliveroo's chief executive Will Shu said his company simply "wanted to help."
"Our riders are at the heart of our business and are seen by communities up and down the country as they travel our streets to deliver food, so it's amazing that our network of riders have volunteered to use our recognisable backpacks to create mobile billboards in support of such an important cause.
"We hope that over the holidays, our Ride to Find campaign will help bring missing people home to their friends and family as well as raise awareness and funds for the Missing People charity," he added.
Every single rider in Deliveroo’s 15,000 strong fleet will also be encouraged by the company to sign up to receive Missing People’s Child Rescue alerts, which notify people whenever a child in their area is considered to be at very high risk of coming to harm
Jo Youle, Missing People's chief executive said: "Deliveroo will help us to reunite missing people with their families this December and will be able reach people and places Missing People cannot reach.
"The money raised by Deliveroo and their customers will help us to continue to search across the UK for missing people and support the estimated one million people who are affected by a loved one's disappearance."