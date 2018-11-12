Deliveroo riders to display missing person posters in a bid to 'find people in time for Christmas'

Deliveroo riders will display missing person posters on their backpacks. Credit: Deliveroo

Deliveroo riders in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol will display missing person posters on their backpacks as part of a campaign to find them in time for Christmas. Around five hundred of the delivery app's riders will display posters on the bags used to carry food as part of a campaign with charity Missing People. The Deliveroo app will also introduce a fundraising feature called Ride to Find, which will give customers the opportunity to donate to the charity via the app.

Someone is reported missing every 90 seconds in the UK. Credit: Deliveroo

According to the charity, someone is reported missing every 90 seconds in the UK, with 80% being found within 24 hours. However, one in five cases are said to take longer. Deliveroo's chief executive Will Shu said his company simply "wanted to help." "Our riders are at the heart of our business and are seen by communities up and down the country as they travel our streets to deliver food, so it's amazing that our network of riders have volunteered to use our recognisable backpacks to create mobile billboards in support of such an important cause. "We hope that over the holidays, our Ride to Find campaign will help bring missing people home to their friends and family as well as raise awareness and funds for the Missing People charity," he added.

Deliveroo’s 15,000 strong fleet will also be encouraged by the company to sign up to receive Missing People’s Child Rescue alerts. Credit: Deliveroo