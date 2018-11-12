Fewer dental appointments could increase risk of oral cancer, experts warn

A move to restrict dental check-ups to once every two years could put lives at risk, according to dentists.

Plans to improve oral health, published by the Scottish Government at the start of this year, include a proposal to extend the dental recall interval for low-risk patients up to an interval of 24 months.

A survey of those in the profession suggested this could increase the risk of diseases not being addressed.

The study, by the British Dental Association Scotland (BDA), indicated 97% of 206 dentists working across Scotland’s health boards said the reforms would put oral cancer detection at risk.

It will launch an action plan to combat oral cancers today at Holyrood.

The association welcomed the ambitions set out in the government’s Oral Health Improvement Plan (OHIP) but is concerned it will be funded by cuts to annual appointments for many supposedly “lower risk” patients.

Survival rates from oral cancer are said to increase from 50% to 90% if it is detected early.

BDA estimates the current cost of oral cancer treatment in Scotland is £67.3 million.