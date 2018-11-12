Five-minute neck scan could predict dementia risk

A five-minute scan of blood vessels in the neck during mid-life could become part of future dementia screening, researchers have suggested.

If confirmed in larger studies, the scan - which predicts cognitive decline 10 years before symptoms appear - could become part of routine screening for people at risk of developing dementia.

The research, which is being presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions conference in Chicago, was led by University College London (UCL).

Researchers said that as the heart beats, it generates a physical pulse which travels around the body.

Healthy, elastic vessels near the heart usually diminish the energy carried by this pulse by cushioning each heartbeat, preventing the pulse from reaching delicate blood vessels elsewhere in the body.

Factors like ageing and high blood pressure cause stiffening of these blood vessels, however, and may diminish their protective effect.

As a result, a progressively stronger pulse can travel deep into the fragile vessels which supply the brain.