Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe’s wife ‘feared he would kill himself’

The wife of Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe has said she was afraid her husband would kill himself over false allegations of sexual assault. Mr McCabe, who formally left the force last month after being vindicated by a corruption probe, said the allegations “completely changed” his family life. During an interview on RTE television the former Garda sergeant recalled the moment he learned of the accusations, and how he told his wife.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“We put all the kids to bed and I told Lorraine in the sitting room and I broke down,” he said. “She hugged me and she cried and that’s how I told her.” Lorraine McCabe said: “I knew it was wrong but it doesn’t make it any easier. I was afraid he would take his own life.” Mr McCabe, who faced unfounded and false allegations of a sexual assault, was praised in the Charleton Tribunal report, published last month. The Disclosures Tribunal found former Garda commissioner Martin Callinan was part of a “campaign of calumny” against Mr McCabe, aided by his former press officer, Superintendent David Taylor. Mr McCabe said the allegations by a girl, known as Ms D, “completely changed our family life, completely”. “I didn’t bath the kids ever again, or wash them,” he said. “I wouldn’t be here if there were visitors with their children, I’d always have something to do or somewhere to go.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.