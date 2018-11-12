Hamas commander and Israeli officer among eight killed in Gaza violence

A fresh wave of fighting has erupted in the Gaza Strip, leaving an Israeli soldier and seven Palestinians dead. It was not immediately clear what set off the sudden, rare late-night burst of violence between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants. However it came just as Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers had appeared to be making progress toward ratcheting down months of border unrest. In a statement early on Monday, the Israeli military said an officer had been killed and another one was moderately injured during “an operational activity” in southeast Gaza Strip, during which an exchange of gunfire was evolved. The operation had ended and the families of the soldiers were notified, it added.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Earlier, Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said Israeli undercover forces in a civilian vehicle infiltrated 2 miles into Gaza and fatally shot Nour el-Deen Baraka, its local commander in Khan Younis town. It said militants discovered the car and chased it down, prompting Israeli airstrikes that killed “a number of people”. The clashes had abated by early Monday morning. The Israeli military reported earlier that “all IDF (Israel Defence Forces) soldiers (are) back in Israel” – but it did not elaborate. The Palestinian Health Ministry said six people, including at least five militants, were killed and seven others wounded. In the early hours of Monday a seventh body was found. In Israel, the military said it had intercepted two rockets fired from Gaza as air raid sirens continued to sound.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, second right, with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Sunday Credit: AP/Christophe Ena