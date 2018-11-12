Honey and milk for Charles in his Darjeeling tea – but no stopping for lunch

The Prince of Wales does not eat lunch – and his favourite tea is Darjeeling with honey and milk, according to facts released to mark his 70th birthday.

The Prince of Wales prefers Darjeeling tea with honey and milk Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Heir to the throne Charles also has a frog named after him, and he is known in Tanzania as the “Keeper of Cows”. The endangered yellow and black frog – Hyloscirtus Princecharlesi or Prince Charles Magnificent Tree Frog – was first discovered in the cloud forests of Ecuador in 2008 and was named in honour of Charles because of his Rainforest Project to save the world’s rainforests.

As well as the Keeper of Cows – the title given to the prince by the Masai in Tanzania in 2011 to recognise his work as a farmer, Charles was made Mal Menaringmanu – or High Chief – when he visited the Pacific Island of Vanuatu in 2018.

The Prince of Wales with Chief Sine Mao Tirsupe, president of the Malvatumauri National Council of Chiefs, during a visit to Vanuatu Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

His name in Pidgin English in Papua New Guinea is “Nambawan pikinini bilong misis kwin”, which translates as “The number one child of the Queen”. Charles’ favourite aromatic tea Darjeeling is known as the “champagne of teas”, and is one of the world’s most expensive and grown in the foothills of the Himalayas in Darjeeling in the West Bengal state in India. Among the 70 facts shared by Clarence House include how, in 1975, the prince became a member of the magicians’ society the Magic Circle after passing his audition with a “cup and balls” trick. A keen painter, the prince once had a watercolour displayed in the Royal Academy’s 1987 summer exhibition, after it was submitted anonymously. He made a cameo appearance in drawing form in The Beano comic in 2013, and also appeared as himself in a special episode of Coronation Street in 2000.

The Prince of Wales visiting the Rovers Return after filming a segment for Coronation Street in 2000 Credit: Phil Noble/PA

The prince was seen meeting councillor Audrey Roberts – actress Sue Nicholls – as he opened Weatherfield Council’s new offices in the ITV soap’s 40th anniversary episode. Charles also presented the weather forecast during a visit to BBC Scotland in 2012.

The Prince of Wales reads the weather in the Six O’Clock studio whilst on a tour of the BBC Scotland Headquarters in Glasgow Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Through the North Highlands initiative, the prince has his own brand of whisky, Barrogill, which has been described as “of medium-body with a cut herbal note, hints of esters with notes of smoke and barley sweetness”. He keeps Burford Brown and Maran chickens in his garden at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

The Prince of Wales watches chickens during a visit to Carshalton Boys Sports College with Jamie Oliver Credit: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA

The future king can also ice skate, learning to do so at the Richmond Ice Rink in 1962, when he was 13. He received a certificate of merit for his progress. While at school, the prince played the piano, cello and trumpet, and as an undergraduate at Cambridge University, he played the cello in a symphony concert by the Trinity College Orchestra in 1967. In 1975, accomplished diver Charles spent 47 minutes underwater examining the wreck of King Henry VIII’s flagship, The Mary Rose.

Charles surfaces from his last dive onto the sunken Tudor warship the Mary Rose Credit: PA

The prince is patron or president of more than 420 charities. He started the Prince’s Trust with his Navy severance pay of some £7,000 in 1976, and each year his charities raise more than £140 million for good causes. Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall carried out more than 600 engagements in the UK and around the world in 2017-18, and the prince has visited nearly 100 countries around the world.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall in Accra, Ghana Credit: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA