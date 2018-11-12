Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' line-up confirmed

The 10 celebrities heading into the Jungle. Photo: ITV

The line-up for this year's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! has been confirmed.

I'm A Celebrity launches on Sunday at 9pm on ITV.

The 10 celebrities heading into the jungle for the new series are:

  • John Barrowman, actor and entertainer
Credit: ITV
  • Emily Atack, comedy actor
Credit: ITV
  • Fleur East, singer
Credit: ITV
  • Anne Hegerty, TV's 'The Governess'
Credit: ITV
  • Sair Khan, Corrie star
Credit: ITV
  • Nick Knowles, TV presenter
Credit: ITV
  • James McVey, popstar
Credit: ITV
  • Harry Redknapp, football manager
Credit: ITV
  • Rita Simons, Actor
Credit: ITV
  • Malique Thompson-Dwyer, Hollyoaks actor
Credit: ITV