- ITV Report
-
'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' line-up confirmed
The line-up for this year's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! has been confirmed.
I'm A Celebrity launches on Sunday at 9pm on ITV.
The 10 celebrities heading into the jungle for the new series are:
- John Barrowman, actor and entertainer
- Emily Atack, comedy actor
- Fleur East, singer
- Anne Hegerty, TV's 'The Governess'
- Sair Khan, Corrie star
- Nick Knowles, TV presenter
- James McVey, popstar
- Harry Redknapp, football manager
- Rita Simons, Actor
- Malique Thompson-Dwyer, Hollyoaks actor