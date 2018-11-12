Man arrested on suspicion of murdering 35-year-old woman

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman aged 35, police have announced.

The two “were known to each other”, Scotland Yard said.

It means the number of homicides in London so far this year is now 118, matching the total in the whole of 2017.

Police were called to a disturbance at an address in east London at 7.40am on Monday morning and found the woman suffering from an injury to her stomach.

She was pronounced dead in hospital at 11am.