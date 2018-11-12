Neo-Nazi couple who named baby after Hitler convicted of belonging to terror group National Action

Claudia Patatas and Adam Thomas named their baby after Hitler. Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

A “fanatical” neo-Nazi couple who named their baby son after Hitler have been convicted of membership of a terrorist group National Action. Adam Thomas, 22, and Claudia Patatas, 38, were found guilty of being members of the extreme right-wing organisation which glorifies Hitler and the Third Reich, and was banned in 2016.

Adam Thomas and Claudia Patatas' baby's middle name was Adolf. Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

A jury at Birmingham Crown Court was told the couple, of Waltham Gardens, Banbury, Oxfordshire, had given their child the middle name Adolf, which Thomas said was in “admiration” of Hitler. Photographs recovered from their home also showed Thomas cradling his newborn son while wearing the hooded white robes of a Ku Klux Klansman (KKK).

Adam Thomas wearing the hooded white robe of a Ku Klux Klansman, holding his newborn baby at home Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

Thomas wearing the hooded white robes of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) while brandishing a machete in front of a KKK flag at his home. Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

Former Amazon security guard Thomas, formerly of Erdington in Birmingham, and Patatas, a photographer originally from Portugal, were found guilty after a seven-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court. A third defendant, Daniel Bogunovic, of Crown Hills Rise, Leicester, was also convicted of being a member. The warehouse worker was a leading figure in National Action’s Midlands chapter, the court heard. Jurors were told Bogunovic already had a conviction from earlier this year for stirring up racial hatred after being part of a group that plastered Aston University, in Birmingham, with the group’s offensive stickers.

Daniel Bogunovic already had a conviction for stirring up racial hatred. Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

Thomas, a twice-failed Army applicant, was also convicted of having terrorist manual which contained instructions on making “viable” bombs. Thomas and Patatas' home was also littered with Nazi symbols and deadly weapons. Three other men who had been due to stand trial alongside the trio, admitted being National Action members before the trial began. Thomas’s close friend Darren Fletcher, 28, of Kitchen Lane, Wednesfield, West Midlands, Joel Wilmore, 24, of Bramhall Road, Stockport, Greater Manchester, and Nathan Pryke, 26, of Dartford Road, March, Cambridgeshire, all admitted National Action membership before the trial.

A Swastika pastry cutter found in Thomas and Patatas' home. Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

Prosecutors alleged that after being banned by the Government in December 2016, National Action simply “shed one skin for another” and “rebranded”, and that the six people continued to operate as "devoted members of the organisation", for example adopting different names such as the “Triple K Mafia” – a reference to the KKK in the US. Messages shared amongst the group of six praised the Nazis, Hitler, the “final solution” (the genocide of Jews during the Second World War) and images included that of men dressed in paramilitary style clothes holding up or surrounded by National Action banners.

An axe and sheath found under a bed during searches of Thomas and Patatas' home. Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

The jury also heard that Thomas and Patatas plastered National Action stickers in public locations after the ban, while Bogunovic was calling for a “leadership” meeting in a chat group for senior members in April 2017. During the trail, Thomas said his racist views began when he was just five and he was influenced by the "white power" skinhead band, Skrewdriver, which his stepfather was a member of. All six people will be sentenced together in a two-day hearing on Friday, December 14, and Monday, December 17.

A crossbow found in Thomas and Patatas' home. Credit: West Midlands Police/PA