Professor Green: Portraying knife crime as a black issue implies 'institutional racism'

Professor Green has criticised the way knife crime is often framed as a black issue.

Writing on Instagram he said: "There had been a lot of reference to a statistic that it’s largely black youths stabbing each other - what was left out was that this is only true of certain areas, as anyone with a brain can work out, in more densely white populated areas, the face of knife crime is white".

His comments come as Home Secretary Sajid Javid said police should feel "absolutely confident" in using their stop and search powers.

Professor Green was stabbed in the neck in 2009 while he was in a nightclub.

He was asked about what should be done to fix Britain's growing knife crime problem while on ITV's Good Morning Britain, but then added to his comments in a lengthy Instagram post.