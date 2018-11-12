- ITV Report
Professor Green: Portraying knife crime as a black issue implies 'institutional racism'
Professor Green has criticised the way knife crime is often framed as a black issue.
Writing on Instagram he said: "There had been a lot of reference to a statistic that it’s largely black youths stabbing each other - what was left out was that this is only true of certain areas, as anyone with a brain can work out, in more densely white populated areas, the face of knife crime is white".
His comments come as Home Secretary Sajid Javid said police should feel "absolutely confident" in using their stop and search powers.
Professor Green was stabbed in the neck in 2009 while he was in a nightclub.
He was asked about what should be done to fix Britain's growing knife crime problem while on ITV's Good Morning Britain, but then added to his comments in a lengthy Instagram post.
He wrote: "The fact that the face of knife crime they project nationally is black youths, as I said this morning implies institutional racism and criminalises a whole race, fitting their agenda to bring back racially profiled stop and search.
"I don’t think stop and search works to do anything apart from cause more division, friction and lack of trust of an organisation ever proven to be growingly corrupt. What we’re looking at isn’t a new problem, it’s been a growing problem for years with many different contributing factors."
An investigation by ITV News revealed that at least 35 people under the age of 20 have died so far this year as result of Britain's knife crime epidemic.
The youngest victim was just eight years old. Many others were still at school. But our figures also reveal that in almost one third of those cases, no-one has been charged.