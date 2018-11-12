Scottish Tories would target litterbugs with £100 on-the-spot fines

The Tories have proposed Scotland have the toughest default fines for littering in the UK.

They have called for on-the-spot penalties for anyone caught dropping rubbish to be upped to £100.

Scottish Conservative environment spokesman Maurice Golden said increasing the fines would be “one way to make people stop and think before just throwing something away”.

There has been no increase the penalties for littering in Scotland since 2013, with the level currently set at £80. In England, fines range from £50 to £150.

The Scottish Tories announced plans to increase the default fine at the same time as the party revealed plans to build a new plastic recycling plant, along with a new Green Cities action plan.

With some plastic waste being exported from Scotland, the Conservatives argued building a recycling plant would help reduce waste and create jobs.

Meanwhile, a Green Cities plan would see masses of trees planted in cities, the creation of more allotments and the establishment of school farms, allowing youngsters to grow their own fruit and veg.