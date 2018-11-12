- ITV Report
Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee dies aged 95
Stan Lee, the man behind comic book legends including Spider-Man and the X-Men, has died aged 95.
Lee was the co-creator of Marvel Comics and also responsible for the Hulk, the Fantastic Four, Iron Man and Thor.
The family's attorney confirmed he died after being taken to hospital on Monday.
Mr Lee, who recently fought off a bought of pneumonia, founded Marvel Comics with Jack Kirby in 1961.
Lee revolutionised comics by introducing human frailties in superheroes such as Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four and The Incredible Hulk.
As the top writer at Marvel Comics and later as its publisher, he revived the industry in the 1960s by offering the costumes and action craved by younger readers while insisting on sophisticated plots, college-level dialogue, satire, science fiction and even philosophy.
Spider-Man, the Hulk and X-Men were among the Lee creations that went on to become stars of blockbuster films.
Lee was renowned for making brief comical cameos in each of the Marvel universe films.
His wife of 69 years, Joan, died in 2017. He is survived by his daughter J.C.