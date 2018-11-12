Suzy Lamplugh house search ends with no evidence found

Suzy Lamplugh vanished in July 1986.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police have concluded their search of a property in Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Suzy Lamplugh. The Met Police said: "Unfortunately, no evidence was recovered. Suzy’s family have been informed of this outcome. "Officers are now in the process of leaving the property." Forensic officers and detectives from the Metropolitan Police and West Midlands Police have been at Shipton Road address since Monday, October 29.

Police conclude West Midlands property search in the Suzy Lamplugh investigation. Credit: PA

Estate agent Miss Lamplugh disappeared aged 25, in 1986, having left her west London offices to meet a mystery client known only as Mr Kipper. Witnesses reported seeing her argue with a man outside a property in Shorrold Road, Fulham, where the lunchtime viewing was due to take place on July 28, 1986. Her white Ford Fiesta was found the night she disappeared more than a mile away, near Fulham's football ground. Despite widespread searches she was never found and no one was convicted over her death. In 1994 she was officially declared dead, presumed murdered. A convicted killer, John Cannan, who is currently in jail for rape and murder, was named as the prime suspect by police in 2002 and her death has remained one of the UK's most notorious cold cases.

Convicted killer John Cannan was named as prime suspect. Credit: PA

A warrant was issued to search an address, previously belonging to John Cannan's mother, after new information was received earlier this year about Miss Lamplugh’s disappearance in 1986. The house and information was assessed by specialist officers before the decision was taken to go ahead with the search of the property. The search of the property grounds involved the excavation of the garden patio and the rear or the property whilst using a ground-penetrating radar. The Met Police confirmed around 15 officers from their force and West Midlands Police have been involved, and an archaeologist was on-site to assist.

Chief Superintendent Richard Wood. Credit: Metropolitan Police

A detective leading the investigation said Miss Lamplugh "is presumed dead, and is believed to have been murdered." Detective Chief Superintendent Richard Wood, who leads the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: "Suzy was a young woman when she was reported missing on 28 July 1986. "She is presumed dead, and is believed to have been murdered. Her body has never been found, and no-one has ever been charged as part of the investigation." He added: "This has been a landmark case for the Met, both in terms of its scale and complexity, and because of the huge sense of tragedy of a young woman’s life being cut short and the uncertainty around what happened to Suzy. "A total of 32 years have passed since Suzy’s disappearance; years that have undoubtedly been hugely painful for her family and loved ones, and our thoughts remain with them at this time. "I would like to pay tribute to Suzy’s family for their support during the Met’s investigations into her disappearance, as well as for their courage and strength through decades of sorrow. "The case remains open, and the Met remains committed to bringing Suzy’s killer to justice. We will continue to assess any new information that comes in."