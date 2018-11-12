Two charged following Sheffield crash which left four dead

Two men have been charged following a crash in Sheffield which left four people, including a one-year-old boy, dead.

Teenager Elliott Bower is accused of driving a car which crashed into a people carrier after being pursued by police on Friday evening.

The 18-year-old has been charged with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the incident in Darnall.

He is also charged with handling stolen goods and possession of cannabis.

Police have also charged Declan Bower, 23, with aggravated vehicle taking and death caused by an accident with aggravated factors.

He is also charged with handing stolen goods, two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of driving without insurance, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.