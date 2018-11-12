- ITV Report
Two charged following Sheffield crash which left four dead
Two men have been charged following a crash in Sheffield which left four people, including a one-year-old boy, dead.
Teenager Elliott Bower is accused of driving a car which crashed into a people carrier after being pursued by police on Friday evening.
The 18-year-old has been charged with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the incident in Darnall.
He is also charged with handling stolen goods and possession of cannabis.
Police have also charged Declan Bower, 23, with aggravated vehicle taking and death caused by an accident with aggravated factors.
He is also charged with handing stolen goods, two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of driving without insurance, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.
Both men will appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.
Adnan Ashraf Jarral, 35, and his son Usman Adnan Jarral died when Mr Jarrel’s VW Touran people carrier was hit by a VW Golf which was being pursued by police.
Husband and wife Miroslav Duna, 50, and Vlasta Dunova, 41, also died in the crash.
Police said two women aged 22 and 32 and a three-year-old girl who were passengers in the car were injured and currently remain in hospital.
A 17-year-old boy arrested at the scene in connection with the incident remains in custody, police said.
Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore said: “This incident and the fact that four people have lost their lives is tragic and understandably highly emotive.
“I would however please urge people to think about the comments they post on social media to enable criminal proceedings to go through the courts unhindered and allow those affected to grieve.”