Teenager’s appeal over missing mother a year after disappearance

The teenage daughter of a missing woman has appealed for information on the anniversary of her disappearance. Alannah McGrory, 18, whose mother Patricia Henry has not been seen since November 2017, said she did not want another Christmas to go by without her. Ms Henry, 46, lived in Paisley before moving to Girvan in Ayrshire in October last year.

Patricia Henry Credit: Police Scotland/PA

A month later contact with family and friends stopped, and previous appeals for information have found no trace of the missing woman. Detectives say they cannot rule out she may have come to harm. Ms McGrory said in a statement issued by police: “One Christmas has already passed without my mum being here and we don’t want another to go by without her. We really miss her so much and are desperate to hear from her. “We are so worried about her and every day that passes with no word or contact from her we become even more anxious. “If anyone has any idea where my mum could be or has seen her since she went missing please let the police know.” Ms Henry is white, 5ft 10in, slim, and has collar-length brown hair. She has a tattoo of two clouds with a red rose and the word “Patti” on her left arm.

