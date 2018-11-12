Third of Scots ‘would struggle within a month if they lost their jobs’

One in three Scots would be unable to survive on their savings for longer than a month if they were to become unemployed, according to a study.

Analysis by YouGov suggests that 30% of those in work would struggle if they were to lose their job, an increase of 2% on last year.

Over half (57%) said they would survive for less than six months.

The West of Scotland was found to be the region with the highest number of people that said their savings would not last beyond a month, whereas the Highlands and Islands represented the lowest proportion.

The research involved 3,039 interviews with a nationally representative sample of adults aged 18 and over living in Scotland.