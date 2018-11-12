- ITV Report
Toy Story 4 teaser trailer sends fans into a frenzy
Disney fans have been sent into a spin after a preview of the upcoming Toy Story film was released.
A teaser trailer for Toy Story 4 appeared online on Monday, leaving fans in a frenzy.
The video shows characters including Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and Mr Potato Head holding hands as they float calmly in the air.
It made no hint about the plot or what to expect.
Earlier this year, director Josh Cooley announced that the toy gang would return to cinemas on June 21 next year.
The latest release will come nine years after Toy Story 3 hit movie screens.
Tom Hanks and Tom Allen will return to their roles in the latest installment of the computer animated series.
Fans were quick to take to social media to express their excitement.
Many admitted that they were looking forward to the new film more than their younger siblings.