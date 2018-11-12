More than £70,000 raised for ‘Trolley man’ Michael Rogers after intervention in Melbourne

More than £70,000 has been raised for a homeless "hero" who rammed a shopping trolley at a knife-wielding attacker who killed a man and injured two others in Australia.

Michael Rogers, who has been dubbed “Trolley man” online, emerged from a crowd of onlookers during the attack in Melbourne on Friday in which police were being threatened.

“I threw the trolley straight at him, and I got him. I didn’t quite get him down, though. I’m no hero,” the 46-year-old told Channel Seven.

He also told Melbourne’s Age newspaper he had been on the wrong side of the law himself.

The paper reported he had been “in and out of jail” for around 20 years, including a five-year sentence for aggravated burglary, and that he had a long history of drug use.

An online fundraiser for him by registered charity Melbourne Homeless Collective had raised more than 130,000 Australian dollars (£72,750) by Monday afternoon.

“Our hero is humble as can be and had no idea about this fundraiser,” the GoFundMe page says. “He is amazing. We believe his efforts deserve a reward that can really help him out.”

Mr Rogers said his intervention on Friday was a “spur of the moment” decision.