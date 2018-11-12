UK Government challenged to share Brexit deal details ‘as matter of urgency’

Theresa May has been challenged to share details of any proposed Brexit deal with Holyrood ministers “as a matter of urgency”.

Scottish Constitutional Relations Secretary Mike Russell made the plea after talks in Brussels went into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Both British and European Union leaders said there were still issues to be resolved – appearing to dash hopes that the UK Cabinet could sign off a deal on Tuesday.

But Mr Russell insisted details of any deal must be revealed to ministers in the devolved administrations, and not just the UK Government.

He spoke out ahead of a meeting in London between politicians from the UK, Scottish and Welsh governments, to be chaired by David Lidington, Mrs May’s defacto deputy.

The UK’s decision to quit the EU has heightened political tensions between the Tory administration at Westminster and Nicola Sturgeon’s government in Edinburgh, with SNP ministers accusing their London counterparts of a “power grab”.