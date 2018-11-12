UK Weather Forecast: Largely dry and fine tomorrow. Heavy rain arriving in north and west tomorrow night.

This Evening and Tonight: Tonight will stay breezy with clear spells. These will be interrupted by further blustery showers, particularly in the west. It will turn chilly overnight in places, though frost will be confined to sheltered spots in Northern Ireland and northeast Scotland.

Tuesday:Showers in Wales, northern and western England will die out, leaving a mainly dry, bright and sunny afternoon for all. It will be breezy at times, but relatively mild.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:Northwestern parts of the UK are likely to see wet and windy weather on Wednesday. Otherwise it will be mostly dry and mild, though cloudy at times.