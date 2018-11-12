UK Weather Forecast: Sunny spells and heavy, blustery showers

Today:Sunny spells for many, but with blustery winds at times. There is also a risk of showers, which could be heavy and thundery. The showers will be most frequent in the south and west.

Tonight:Clear spells overnight for many, but with a risk of further blustery showers. Turning cold overnight, with a frost in some northern and western parts of the UK.

Tuesday:Showers dying out during the morning, then dry, bright and sunny. Breezy at times, but mild for this time of year. Rain arriving in Northern Ireland and western Scotland later.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:Northern and western parts of the UK are likely to see some wet and windy weather on Wednesday. Otherwise a mainly dry and mild period, with cloudy skies at times.