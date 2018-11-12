What the papers say – November 12

Pictures and reports from around the globe of people falling silent to remember fallen soldiers from the First World War feature on the fronts of Monday’s papers. The Times has a wraparound picture of the commemoration with lines from the poem For the Fallen by Laurence Binyon.

The Daily Telegraph carries a picture of the 32 Pages of the Sea, where the faces of war dead were drawn into the sand. Their main story is former foreign secretary Boris Johnson saying the current Brexit plans will force Britain to “remain in captivity”.

The Guardian runs with a report claiming police want to increase their stop-and-search powers and remove the requirement for “reasonable grounds” being needed to use the measures.

The Financial Times leads with the Armistice Day commemorations, reporting that French president Emmanuel Macron “rallied against nationalism” which the paper called a rebuke of the US president.

The Metro carries a picture from the Cenotaph of the commemorations in London.

The Independent leads with Brexit, saying that Prime Minister Theresa May has “been forced to abandon plans” for an emergency Cabinet meeting to approve a deal.

The Daily Mirror says the nation united to remember “the sacrifice of fallen heroes”.

The Sun leads with a story that a mother and daughter have been living in a hospital room for more than a year while waiting for a council home.

The Daily Mail and Daily Express lead with the same images of the Duchesses of Sussex and Cambridge, as well the Queen, falling silent for the Armistice.

And the Daily Star leads with what Coronation Street fans can look forward to from the soap over Christmas.