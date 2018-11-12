- ITV Report
Why are lots of children wearing odd socks?
Children across the UK are wearing odd socks as a way to get involved with Anti-Bullying week.
Odd Socks Day encourages people to think before they speak, particularly, how words and actions can affect people.
Those taking part can make a donation of £1 and in return wear non-matching socks to school.
The theme this year is 'choose respect', which is set by the Anti-Bullying Alliance, and the odd socks aim to show how everyone is unique.
Odd Socks Day is designed to be fun where children are able to express themselves and celebrate their individuality.
Children’s TV personality Andy Hill is heading the campaign with his band The Odd Socks.
Their message to children is "be proud of who you are and be accepting of one another."
They added: "It’s a well-known fact that encouraging acceptance of individuality at an early age can help prevent bullying later in life.
"We are in a privileged position that enables us to influence behaviour for good in the target age group.
"Odd Socks Day is such a simple awareness raiser and we really hope schools will get on board."