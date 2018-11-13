Actress Paz de la Huerta sues Harvey Weinstein

Actress Paz de la Huerta has filed a lawsuit accusing disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of raping her in 2010 and then embarking on a campaign of harassment that harmed her career.

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court alleges Weinstein raped de la Huerta twice in New York in December 2010, taunting her with phone calls between the two alleged assaults.

New York police said a year ago that they were investigating de la Huerta’s allegations.

No charges have been filed in the case, but Weinstein is charged there with the rape of another woman.

In a new allegation, the suit says that the following month Weinstein exposed himself to the actress in a Beverly Hills hotel when she went to confront him.

It alleges Weinstein tried to get de la Huerta to have a sexual encounter with him and another woman.

About a year after the alleged incidents, de la Huerta was fired from the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, and the lawsuit says she has reason to believe Weinstein was involved.

It cites a photo that appeared in The New York Times of Weinstein talking to Martin Scorsese, a director and executive producer on the show, a few weeks before her firing.

Weinstein’s lawyer Ben Brafman in response to the suit pointed out the lack of charges in New York, and said in an emailed statement that de la Huerta’s “newly minted version of events including her new California claims are equally preposterous and unfortunately, the product of an unstable personality with a vivid imagination”.

Representatives for Scorsese, who is not a defendant in the case, had no immediate comment.

De la Huerta, 34, alleges Weinstein damaged her career by at least 60 million dollars.

Ashley Judd, who is among numerous women suing Weinstein, says in her own lawsuit that Weinstein hurt her career and prevented her from getting at least one role.