- ITV Report
-
AFC Wimbledon bombarded with responses after advertising manager position on Twitter
AFC Wimbledon parted company with their first team manager Neal Ardley on Monday and the search is now underway for a new head coach.
But, unlike usual procedure of finding a replacement behind closed doors – the club have advertised the position online.
The job specification is not as extensive as you’d imagine with just four bullet points of requirements. The successful candidate will ideally have:
- A track record of success in the game.
- Excellent motivational and people management skills.
- A clear vision of how they can deliver success on and off the pitch for the club.
- A track record of developing young players.
It’s a dream opportunity for all those who’ve ever played video games like Football Manager and Fifa – as seen in the replies.
The volume of tweets related to Football Manager, led to the social media account acknowledging their impact.