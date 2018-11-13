Advertisement

Badger culling only has 'modest effect' in stopping spread of bovine TB

  • Video report by ITV News science editor Tom Clarke

The culling of badgers hasn't been effective in halting the spread of tuberculosis in cattle, a report has suggested, throwing the theory of badger culling into question.

An independent review, commissioned by the government into its strategy for tackling bovine TB, found culling showed a "real effect but a modest effect".

Farmers have been told to do more to stop cow to cow contamination instead.

485,000
estimated number of badgers in England
Cows are having to be slaughtered to stop the spread of bovine TB. Credit: ITV News
34,384
number of badgers culled since 2013

There are thought to be around half a million badgers in England, and since 2013 around 34,000 have been culled.

However in just the twelve months to June, more than 30,000 cows were slaughtered as a result of bovine TB.