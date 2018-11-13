- ITV Report
Badger culling only has 'modest effect' in stopping spread of bovine TB
- Video report by ITV News science editor Tom Clarke
The culling of badgers hasn't been effective in halting the spread of tuberculosis in cattle, a report has suggested, throwing the theory of badger culling into question.
An independent review, commissioned by the government into its strategy for tackling bovine TB, found culling showed a "real effect but a modest effect".
Farmers have been told to do more to stop cow to cow contamination instead.
485,000
34,384
There are thought to be around half a million badgers in England, and since 2013 around 34,000 have been culled.
However in just the twelve months to June, more than 30,000 cows were slaughtered as a result of bovine TB.