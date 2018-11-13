Brexit deal agreed on 'technical level', government source claims

A Brexit deal between the UK and EU has been agreed on a "technical level".

Negotiators came to an accord in Brussels on Tuesday.

The proposed agreement is set to be scrutinised at a special Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

There, Theresa May will hope that she can secure support for the deal from ministers.

Downing Street confirmed that a deal had been struck shortly after reports began circulating.

Within the agreement was a "stable" text on the thorny issue of the Northern Irish border, according to broadcaster RTE.