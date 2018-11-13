- ITV Report
Brexit deal agreed on 'technical level', government source claims
A Brexit deal between the UK and EU has been agreed on a "technical level".
Negotiators came to an accord in Brussels on Tuesday.
The proposed agreement is set to be scrutinised at a special Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
There, Theresa May will hope that she can secure support for the deal from ministers.
Downing Street confirmed that a deal had been struck shortly after reports began circulating.
Within the agreement was a "stable" text on the thorny issue of the Northern Irish border, according to broadcaster RTE.
RTE said the deal involved one overall backstop in the form of a UK-wide customs arrangement, but with deeper provisions for Northern Ireland on customs and regulations.
A Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement: "Cabinet will meet at 2pm tomorrow to consider the draft agreement the negotiating teams have reached in Brussels, and to decide on next steps.
"Cabinet ministers have been invited to read documentation ahead of that meeting
But a spokesperson for Ireland's deputy premier Simon Coveney called for caution.
"Negotiations between the EU and UK on a Withdrawal Agreement are ongoing and have not concluded," the spokesperson said.
And Andrew Gray, head of Brexit at PwC, also warned there were "still a number of hurdles to be jumped".
"Whilst today's developments have reinforced our optimism that a deal between the EU and the UK is the most likely outcome, we still urge business to continue preparing for both a deal and no deal scenario until the deal is ratified," he said.
Ex-Ukip leader Nigel Farage told ITV News he believes the prime minister has a "60-40" chance of getting her deal through the Cabinet.
"I would say it's 60-40. Sixty percent she'll get it through, 40% she won't," Mr Farage said.
"Human nature, however principled Members of Parliament are, they find their careers rather more rewarding.
"That's generally how Parliament and our governments get unpleasant things through."
Labour MP David Lammy warned that MPs would soon face a choice between "their jobs and the country".
He tweeted: "Tonight cabinet members will go into Number 10 one by one. Each will have the choice to put their country before their jobs and support a #PeoplesVote.
"Soon every MP will face a similar decision in Parliament. History will judge the makers of Brexit harshly."
Responding to reports of a deal being agreed, the Irish Government said that "nothing has been confirmed".
A spokesperson said: "We're at a stage where there is still no agreement at this point in time.
"There is actually no agreement."