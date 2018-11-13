Charles enjoys giggles with grandson George as family photos mark 70th birthday

Credit: Chris Jackson/Clarence House

The Prince of Wales has been photographed surrounded by his family to celebrate his 70th birthday – with Prince George sat giggling on his grandfather’s knee. In two official images released to mark Charles’s milestone, the heir to the throne is pictured sat on a bench with his grandson and seated beside them are the Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Charlotte. Stood behind the prince and his wife are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with Kate holding Prince Louis, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Credit: Chris Jackson/Clarence House

The photographs are rare images of the prince with his three grandchildren, which will increase to four when Meghan gives birth next year. Charles is beginning his eighth decade from a position of confidence, with his charitable work in full swing, his sons forging their own public lives and Camilla by his side providing support. But in a recent BBC documentary, William spoke of how he wants his father to spend more time with George, Charlotte and Louis. He said: “I think he does have time for it, but I would like him to have more time with the children. “I think, he’s reached his seventieth year, it’s a perfect time to consolidate a little bit because as most families would do, you are worried about having them around and making sure their health’s OK, and he’s the fittest man I know but equally I want him to be fit until he’s 95, you know, going on.”