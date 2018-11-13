Charles left amused by Sooty and Sweep

The Prince of Wales was celebrated and lampooned by some of the nation’s best-loved comics and actors – including children’s favourite Sooty. The famous puppet appeared alongside Charles in a series of mocked-up pictures during a gala London Palladium show celebrating the heir to the throne’s 70th birthday. But Charles showed no hard feelings at the end of the night, shaking Sooty’s paw. He also met his side-kick Sweep.

Charles chatted to Kylie Minogue backstage at the gala night Credit: Julian Simmonds/The Daily Telegraph

The Duchess of Cornwall declared “they’re my all-time favourite” when she saw Sooty and Sweep with Downton Abbey star Jim Carter. After trying to peer into the box below the two puppets, Charles asked Carter if there was anyone inside and the actor replied: “Nobody, it’s Sooty and Sweep, can’t give away the secrets you know.” Among the all-star line-up for the event were Bill Bailey, Rowan Atkinson, Sandi Toksvig, Omid Djalili, Alistair McGowan, Kylie Minogue and Cheryl, with video appearances from Hollywood star Whoopi Goldberg and Dame Judi Dench.

Camilla was pleased to meet her favourites Sooty and Sweep backstage at the end of the night Credit: Julian Simmonds/The Daily Telegraph

Bailey had flown from Australia, where he was touring, for the gala night, titled We Are Most Amused And Amazed, which was staged on October 22 in aid of the Prince’s Trust. The comic said the celebratory nature of the event was what attracted him: “These dos are quite different actually, I performed at his 60th, that was great fun, and you get to meet lots of great people and hang out. “It’s a bit of a different atmosphere from some shows, there’s a purpose for it, I think that’s the thing.

Charles chatted to the stars backstage, including Cheryl Credit: Julian Simmonds/The Daily Telegraph