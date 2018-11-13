Charles’ red squirrel ‘infatuation’ revealed in Country Life magazine

The Prince of Wales has spoken of his passion for cooking grouse and how he lets red squirrels run around his home. Charles has edited the latest edition of Country Life and reveals in the magazine how he leaves nuts for the “incredibly special creatures” to find in his jacket pockets. He has created a variation on the famous Greek dish moussaka substituting grouse for lamb and calling it “groussaka” – and talks to his rare breed turkeys. Despite being endangered in England red squirrels populate large parts of Scotland and Charles describes how they visit his Birkhall home on the Queen’s Balmoral estate.

Charles with a red squirrel at his Birkhall home on the Balmoral Estate Credit: Sue Crawford/Clarence House

Writing in the magazine the prince, who is patron of the Red Squirrel Survival Trust, says: “They come into the house at Birkhall and we get them chasing each other round and round the inside. “If I sit here quietly, they will do so around me. Sometimes when I leave my jackets on a chair with nuts in the pockets, I see them with their tails sticking out, as they hunt for nuts – they are incredibly special creatures.” Grey squirrels, which arrived from North America in the 19th century, now outnumber native red squirrels by more than 15 to one. They have out-competed the reds for resources and food and carry a disease which affects their smaller neighbours. William is interviewed for Country Life and says about his father’s love of the mammals: “He is completely infatuated by the red squirrels that live around the estate in Scotland – to the extent that he’s given them names and is allowing them into the house!”

Charles is a supporter of country crafts Credit: Tim Ockenden/PA