- ITV Report
CNN sues Donald Trump over Jim Acosta's White House ban
CNN is suing Donald Trump and a number of his aides over their decision to bar reporter Jim Acosta from the White House.
Mr Acosta, CNN's chief White House correspondent, became involved in a heated row with the president during a press conference last week.
Mr Trump branded Mr Acosta a "rude, terrible person" after he questioned the president's description of a Honduran migrant caravan as an "invasion".
Just a day later, the White House revoked Mr Acosta's clearance, explaining that he had stopped an aide from removing his microphone.
On Tuesday, the news channel confirmed it would be taking legal action seeking the "immediate restoration" of Mr Acosta's access to the White House.
The post-midterm election news conference marked a new low in the president's relationship with journalists.
CNN's lawsuit alleges that Mr Acosta's and CNN's First and Fifth Amendment rights were violated by the ban.
CNN began legal proceedings on Tuesday, citing Mr Trump, chief of staff John Kelly, press secretary Sarah Sanders and three others as defendants.
On Friday, CNN sent a letter to the White House formally requesting the immediate reinstatement of Mr Acosta's pass and warned of possible legal action.
The White House Correspondents' Association responded by saying it "strongly supports CNN's goal of seeing their correspondent regain a US Secret Service security credential that the White House should not have taken away in the first place".