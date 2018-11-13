CNN sues Donald Trump over Jim Acosta's White House ban

CNN is suing Donald Trump and a number of his aides over their decision to bar reporter Jim Acosta from the White House.

Mr Acosta, CNN's chief White House correspondent, became involved in a heated row with the president during a press conference last week.

Mr Trump branded Mr Acosta a "rude, terrible person" after he questioned the president's description of a Honduran migrant caravan as an "invasion".

Just a day later, the White House revoked Mr Acosta's clearance, explaining that he had stopped an aide from removing his microphone.

On Tuesday, the news channel confirmed it would be taking legal action seeking the "immediate restoration" of Mr Acosta's access to the White House.